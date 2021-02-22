MARKET NEWS

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare this week?

    After hitting record highs last week, the market witnessed consolidation and lost 1 percent on the back of weak global cues. The BSE Sensex slipped 1.2 percent to end at 50,889.76 and the Nifty50 shed 181.5 points to finish at 14,981.8. Read here to know what will keep traders busy in the week ahead.

    Buzzing Stocks: Petronet LNG, Ashok Leyland, UBL  (Read More)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal where he will inaugurate several development projects.
    One-week lockdown to begin from 8 pm in Amravati, Maharashtra.
    Tomorrow:

    Gujarat-based agrichemicals manufacturer Heranba Industries will launch its IPO.

    Close

  • Fuel Price Hike

    Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi writes to PM

    A strongly worded letter, written by Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi, asks for a reduction in the fuel prices by cutting back on the excise duties being levied. Read the full story here.

  • Auto Review

    Everything to know about Tata Altroz hatchback

    With a 5-star Global-NCAP crash test rating, Tata Altroz is your go-to option if wish to buy a hatchback car, turbo petrol, or no turbo petrol. Read this piece to get a detailed review of the car.

  • Sports

    Novak Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win the 9th Australian Open. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    No lockdown for Maharashtra, yet

    In his address to the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray said a decision to impose lockdown will be taken in 8-10 days depending on the situation then. Read here to know everything the CM said about the rising COVID cases in Maharashtra.

  • Tailpiece

    Must reads on 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka'

    Read here to know about three books that gauge the man-woman equation in the heterosexual universe under a unique lens, spanning age groups and even time periods.

