Market Buzz

How will Dalal Street fare this week?

After hitting record highs last week, the market witnessed consolidation and lost 1 percent on the back of weak global cues. The BSE Sensex slipped 1.2 percent to end at 50,889.76 and the Nifty50 shed 181.5 points to finish at 14,981.8. Read here to know what will keep traders busy in the week ahead.

