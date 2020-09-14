Tailpiece

How did this Bihar man single-handedly carve out a 3-km-long canal in 30 years?

It took three decades for Laungi Bhuiyan, a resident of Kothilawa village in Bihar, to carve out a 3-km-long canal which will channel rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village, as well as benefit a large number of animals in the area. Read here to know how he did it.