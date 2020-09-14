Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 07:24 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPIs turn net sellers in September
Foreign Portfolio Investers (FPIs) turned into net sellers in September, pulling out nearly Rs 2,038 crore in September thus far. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Farooq Abdullah returns to Parliament for the first time since Article 370
National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Farooq Abdullah will attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Read here to know more about what this will mean for the session.
Global Watch
OPEC turns 60!
OPEC, the longest standing oil-cartel in the world, has turned 60. Read here to know more about OPEC, its member states and its relationship with the international community.
Tech Tattle
Decluttering your digital workspace
As workspaces turn more digital, many of us are resorting to staying at home more as opposed to working at an office. Read here to know how you can keep your digital universe organised just as the physical space where you work.
Startup Tales
From robots to ventilators?
While the COVID-19 outbreak has caused disruptions across every sector, it has also had an impact on startups. Read here to know how the health tech landscape has grown through this pandemic.
Killing the virus
COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 13 said that while no date has been fixed yet on launching of the COVID-19 vaccine, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021. Read here to know more.
Tailpiece
How did this Bihar man single-handedly carve out a 3-km-long canal in 30 years?
It took three decades for Laungi Bhuiyan, a resident of Kothilawa village in Bihar, to carve out a 3-km-long canal which will channel rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village, as well as benefit a large number of animals in the area. Read here to know how he did it.
