Markets Buzz
Stock advice from the multibagger extraordinaire
Multibagging means picking stocks that give more than 100% returns. Get tips from expert Manish Goyal, who has consistently picked winning stocks since 2002. A well-known young gun, the techniques he has used have beaten millions of day traders as well as numerous institutional investors. Read more about this seasoned multibagger's strategy in this interview.Close
Big Story
PL 2020 schedule
IPL chairman Brijesh Patel announced that the IPL schedule is set to be released on Sunday, September 6. IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is likely going to kick off with a clash between heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Read about the logistics of the 53-day schedule here.
Your Money
SBI puts out safety tips in battle against fraud
The nation's largest lender has tweeted out some important safety guidelines to help depositors keep their money safe. SBI has put out videos that address new ways scammers have begun targeting your money, especially digitally. Read here about how to protect your savings from India's top bank.
Global Watch
US could face overwhelming death toll by January
A new study projects that deaths in the United States could reach 4.1 lakh by January, more than double from current levels. The US is the worst-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1.8 lakh deaths and may accelerate as people avoid wearing masks, the University of Washington finds. Read about the pertinent points from the research data here.
Tech Tattle
Bengaluru's airport gets latest passenger counting tech
A state-of-the art passenger flow management system is being introduced to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The Xovis PTS system will be installed on the ceilings and has 3D sensors to ensure authorities are able to maintain safety measures within the premises. Learn more about the futuristic Swiss-made system here.
Startup Tales
Zomato raises Rs 456 crore from Temasek's MatRichie Investments
The IIT Alumni Council will set up six research centres to make modern equipment and research tools in six cutting-edge domains available to startups registered with its MegaIncubator initiative. Read here to know more about what its aims are.
Tailpiece
Artist's redraw of Disney princesses goes viralThe magical world of Disney princesses has been reimagined to include real-world body types. A US-based artist, Crystal Walter, has posted new artwork /on her Instagram page/ (these four words can be cut) that showcases Snow White, Cinderella and other iconic Disney characters looking more like the people we see around us every day. Have a look at this gallery of art winning praise from all corners of the internet.
