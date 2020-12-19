MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 19, 2020 / 07:38 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    FIIs keen on small, midcap space

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that are net buyers so far in the year 2020 have consistently raised stakes in around 60 companies in the last four quarters. The majority of the stocks belong to the small and midcap space. Read this piece to know more about these stocks.

  • Big Story

    PM Modi defends new farm reforms

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new farm reform laws were not brought in overnight and that they were discussed by every government over two decades. Addressing farmers virtually, PM Modi slammed the Opposition and said political parties should stop “misguiding” farmers. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Value funds: How do they work?

    Value investing is a strategy of stock selection where investors actively look for stocks where the current market price does not represent the fundamentals of the company. But this strategy has lagged significantly in the last 3-5 years. Read this report to know all about value funds.

  • Global Watch

    China projects near border worry India

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is undertaking a significant road and building infrastructure upgrade across Karakoram Pass and Aksai Chin. Find out here why the move is fuelling concerns in India.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google’s India-specific features

    Google announced a host of India-specific features targeting non-English speaking users. Among the list of major announcements is a feature that would let users get search results in Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi, in addition to English and Hindi. Details are here.

  • Startup Tales

    Zomato closes $660-million funding round

    Food delivery startup Zomato closed a $660 million primary financing round, valuing it at $3.9 billion, said its founder Deepinder Goyal. Ten new investors participated in the funding round. This report has the details of the firm’s latest fundraising round and its IPO plan.

  • Tailpiece

    It's party time again in Wuhan

    The city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province is considered the original epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, after almost 11 months since the industrial town of 11 million people first went into a lockdown, citizens are re-learning how to party. These pictures will tell you more about life in Wuhan now.

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

