Last Updated : December 07, 2020 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Farm laws cannot be repealed, they can be amended: MoS Agriculture

    Farm laws cannot be repealed, they can be amended: MoS Agriculture

    Reiterating the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre on the three laws, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said, despite the government being in favour of the farmers, it would not be possible to repeal the farm law. But, the Centre is ready to make amends if needed to pacify the agitating farmers. Full details here. 

  • Global Watch

    COVID-19 may push number of people living In extreme poverty to over 1 billion By 2030: UN

    According a study done by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), An additional 207 million people may be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This could bring the total number of the world's extremely poor to more than a billion. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    What's the best time to enter the market?

    Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a very common phenomenon. In fact, investors typically experience FOMO because they have already "missed out" on some mouth-watering stock rally. Here's how you can avoid feeling like you're missing out and be prepared when you enter the market.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation of its vaccine in India

    Pfizer has become the pharmaceutical firm to seek emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Drug Controller General of India (DCGi). Full details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple's Woznaik is starting a new firm

    Steve Wozniak is launching his new company after nearly four and a half decades. His latest venture, Efforce, aims to use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to make it cheaper and easier for companies to fund ‘green’ projects. Read here to know more about it.

  • Politics

    Rajinikanth in politics

    Actor Rajinikanth has announced his intention to participate in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. But, what impact would his candidature have on the electoral landscape in the state? Read this piece to find out.

  • Tailpiece

    Whiskey for dummies

    For a spirit that was brewed illicitly and smuggled for over 150 years in Scotland, single malt in particular, and whisky in general, has journeyed centuries and several geographies. Here's everything you need to know about it and more in this piece.

