Last Updated : December 06, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Farmer Protests: Next round of negotiations on December 9

    Farmer Protests: Next round of negotiations on December 9

    The fifth round of negotiations that took place between farmers and central government officials remained inconclusive on December 5. The next round of meetings has been scheduled for December 9. Find full details of what happened, here. 

  • Coronavirus Update

    Haryana Minister tested positive for COVID-19

    Haryana Minister Anil Vij tested positive for Coronavirus on December 5. Vij was a participant in the trial for the indigenously developed COVID=19 vaccine, COVAXIN, which led to speculations about the vaccine's efficacy. However, the Union Health Ministry clarified that it is a two-doze vaccine and the minister only received one. Full details here. 

    Close

  • Your Money

    Key investment mantras from 2020

    The appeal of making money often lure people into trading in the stock market, but the reality of losing money can be quite a dampener. Here's a takeaway of key investment advice from this year.

  • Global Watch

    Sputnik V: Moscow begins mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia's first mass vaccination against the disease, the city's coronavirus task force said. The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Key fighters against COVID-19: AI and Machine Learning?

    According to COVID-19 industry experts, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning can play an important role in the fight against the pandemic as it can help analyse massive amounts of data around the human genome and drug molecule. Find out more, here. 

  • Politics

    FIR for Tejashvi Yadav and 18 others

    Patna Police have registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav along with 18 others for staging a sit-in protest at Gandhi Maidan without permission on December 5. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Remembering John Lennon

    On December 5,  nearly 40 years ago, musicial icon John Lennon died at the hands of young man who shot him with a revolved. Take a look back upon this day in history when nearly 200,000 people braced the cold streets of New York to honour the singer's life.

