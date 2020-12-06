Coronavirus Update

Haryana Minister tested positive for COVID-19

Haryana Minister Anil Vij tested positive for Coronavirus on December 5. Vij was a participant in the trial for the indigenously developed COVID=19 vaccine, COVAXIN, which led to speculations about the vaccine's efficacy. However, the Union Health Ministry clarified that it is a two-doze vaccine and the minister only received one. Full details here.