World equities rise on bounce in US, European markets Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors grew anxious about the possibility of a recession. The S&P is nearly 20% down from its all-time high in January and was close to a bear market on Thursday.

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today:

Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk The Twitter deal has been halted till it is ascertained whether spam or fake accounts represent less than five percent of the microblogging site's total users, Elon Musk said.

What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission? Since Thursday, North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown, isolating all work and residential units from one another. But there are signs that the country might try to live with the virus, to some extent.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6a: The key differences At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed the Pixel 6a and in keeping with the tradition of the "a" series of Pixel phones, it is a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6. Having said that, what are the corners that Google cut to bring the price of the phone down to Rs 34,000, approximately.

5 credit cards to enhance your cinema going experience From buy-1-get-1 free tickets, discounts, and cashbacks on money spent on purchasing movie tickets, credit cards have enticing offers for cinema lovers.