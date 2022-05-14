Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors grew anxious about the possibility of a recession. The S&P is nearly 20% down from its all-time high in January and was close to a bear market on Thursday. More here
Amit Shah's Telangana visit
The Twitter deal has been halted till it is ascertained whether spam or fake accounts represent less than five percent of the microblogging site's total users, Elon Musk said. More here
Since Thursday, North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown, isolating all work and residential units from one another. But there are signs that the country might try to live with the virus, to some extent. More here
At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed the Pixel 6a and in keeping with the tradition of the "a" series of Pixel phones, it is a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6. Having said that, what are the corners that Google cut to bring the price of the phone down to Rs 34,000, approximately. Let's find out more here
From buy-1-get-1 free tickets, discounts, and cashbacks on money spent on purchasing movie tickets, credit cards have enticing offers for cinema lovers. More here
The decision relates to a claim of unfair dismissal and sex discrimination brought by Tony Finn against the West Yorkshire-based British Bung Company, where he worked as an electrician for 24 years before he was fired in May last year. More here
