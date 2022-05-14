English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 14, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      World equities rise on bounce in US, European markets

      Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors grew anxious about the possibility of a recession. The S&P is nearly 20% down from its all-time high in January and was close to a bear market on Thursday. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Mumbai flamingo festival
      Abortion Rights marches in US
      Amit Shah’s Telangana visit
      Tomorrow:
      Total lunar eclipse
      Monsoon onset over Andaman
      Myanmar to resume issuing tourist visas

      NEET 2022 registrations close

      Close

    • Big Story

      Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

      The Twitter deal has been halted till it is ascertained whether spam or fake accounts represent less than five percent of the microblogging site's total users, Elon Musk said. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

      Since Thursday, North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown, isolating all work and residential units from one another. But there are signs that the country might try to live with the virus, to some extent. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6a: The key differences

      At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed the Pixel 6a and in keeping with the tradition of the "a" series of Pixel phones, it is a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6. Having said that, what are the corners that Google cut to bring the price of the phone down to Rs 34,000, approximately. Let's find out more here

    • Your Money

      5 credit cards to enhance your cinema going experience

      From buy-1-get-1 free tickets, discounts, and cashbacks on money spent on purchasing movie tickets, credit cards have enticing offers for cinema lovers. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Calling man bald at work is sexual harassment: UK tribunal

      The decision relates to a claim of unfair dismissal and sex discrimination brought by Tony Finn against the West Yorkshire-based British Bung Company, where he worked as an electrician for 24 years before he was fired in May last year. More here

    tags #coronavirus #Credit Cards #equities #jobs #MC essentials #movies

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.