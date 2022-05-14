Tech Tattle

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6a: The key differences

At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed the Pixel 6a and in keeping with the tradition of the "a" series of Pixel phones, it is a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6. Having said that, what are the corners that Google cut to bring the price of the phone down to Rs 34,000, approximately. Let's find out more here