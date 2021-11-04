MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 04, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    The short term trend of Nifty continues to be rangebound with weak bias. A sustainable move above 18,050 levels is expected to open fresh buying enthusiasm in the market. You can read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Diwali 2021
    Tamil Nadu likely to receive less rain
    Tomorrow:
    PM Modi To Unveil Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Kedarnath

    India's first open air rooftop drive-in theatre to open

  • Big Story

    Govt slashes excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10


    The Centre on the eve of Diwali, announced a reduction in the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel. While the excise duty on per litre of petrol has been reduced by Rs 5, the same has been brought down on diesel by Rs 10. The new prices will come into effect from November 4. Read the full story here.

  • MC Explained

    What is net-zero carbon emission and how it’s achieved


    Here's everything you need to know about net-zero carbon emissions, how it's achieved and PM Modi's Panchamrit or five-point plan to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

  • Sports

    Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian cricket team


    Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach of the Indian cricket team, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on November 3. The decision to appoint Dravid as the head coach of men's cricket team was finalised by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, the BCCI said in a statement. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    WHO approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 3 approved Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Ltd, for emergency use. The Technical Advisory Group of WHO, which met earlier in the day to decide on Covaxin, has recommended emergency use listing (EUL) status for the vaccine for use on all age groups above 18. The two doses of the vaccine are to be administered at a gap of four weeks, it said. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    How well do festive ads really work?

    45% of urban Indians surveyed said that festive ads help them choose what to buy, while 19% said that festive ads are a waste of time: market research and data company YouGov’s report, shared exclusively with Storyboard18. You can read the full story here.

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

