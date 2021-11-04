Coronavirus Check

WHO approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 3 approved Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Ltd, for emergency use. The Technical Advisory Group of WHO, which met earlier in the day to decide on Covaxin, has recommended emergency use listing (EUL) status for the vaccine for use on all age groups above 18. The two doses of the vaccine are to be administered at a gap of four weeks, it said. Read full story here.