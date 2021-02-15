MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 15, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare this week?

    Well, Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol that in the coming week markets may witness consolidation or short-term healthy dips in prices. But what are the other key factors that could keep traders busy this week? Read this piece to find out.

    Buzzing Stocks: Muthoot Finance and Bharti Airtel (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Odisha Bandh called by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.
    Tomorrow:
    FM Sitharaman will address the post-budget meeting of RBI's central board.

    RailTel Corporation of India will open its IPO with the price band fixed at Rs93-94 per share.

  • Big Story

    PM Modi launches projects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

    On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple infrastructures, development, and tourism projects in Chennai and Kochi. At the launch of the projects in Chennai, PM Modi said the center is dedicated to the welfare of Tamils in Sri Lanka. When in Kochi, Modi stressed the government's priority on 'blue economy'.

  • Economy

    LPG price hike in Delhi

    The price of LPG, commonly referred to as cooking gas, has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, in Delhi. From midnight of February 15, a gas cylinder of 14.2kg would cost Rs 769. Read here to know more.

  • In Focus

    FASTag mandatory from midnight of February 15

    FASTag is now mandatory for all vehicles from midnight of February 15. Vehicles not fitted with FASTag or without valid/functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane will pay a two-time equivalent fee. Read here to know all about this.

  • Coronavirus Check

    New SOPs issued by Centre for offices

    The Centre has issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in offices. Now, if any person tests positive, then after disinfecting all areas visited by the patient in the last 48 hours, offices can resume work. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Some films you cannot miss out on

    The first virtual Sundance Film Festival screened some of the best of global independent cinema. Here's an overview of the most gripping films screened.

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

