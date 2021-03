Market Buzz

How will Dalal Street fare in the week ahead?

The second wave of COVID-19 is any investor's top fear at the moment. All through the last week, markets remained in the bear trap. But, on March 19, it showed a strong recovery. The BSE Sensex corrected 933.84 points or 1.84 percent to close the week at 49,858.24 while the Nifty50 fell 286.95 points or 1.91 percent to 14,744. Experts expect the volatility to continue in the market, given the monthly expiry scheduled in the coming week and feel COVID-19 cases and US bond yields are expected to remain closely watched by the street. Read here to find out what will keep traders busy in the upcoming week.

Buzzing stocks: BPCL, Cadila Healthcare and Axis Bank