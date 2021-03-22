The second wave of COVID-19 is any investor's top fear at the moment. All through the last week, markets remained in the bear trap. But, on March 19, it showed a strong recovery. The BSE Sensex corrected 933.84 points or 1.84 percent to close the week at 49,858.24 while the Nifty50 fell 286.95 points or 1.91 percent to 14,744. Experts expect the volatility to continue in the market, given the monthly expiry scheduled in the coming week and feel COVID-19 cases and US bond yields are expected to remain closely watched by the street. Read here to find out what will keep traders busy in the upcoming week.
Your PAN card will turn useless from April 1, if you do not link it to your Aadhaar card. Linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times by the central government. The last date to link the documents is March 31. Read here to know how you can do it.
Tech Tattle
Can you undo your tweets now?
Twitter's much-talked-about subscription service may now have a feature that allows you to undo your tweets. Read here to know everything.
Auto
Skoda lines up new products
Czech automaker Skoda is looking to launch multiple products, expand its sales network and enhance local content in its cars as it aims to carve out viable business for itself in the highly competitive Indian passenger vehicle segment. The automaker, which currently sells just two products in the domestic market, plans to launch four products, including the recently-unveiled compact SUV Kushaq, over the next one year. Read here to know more.
Elections 2021
BJP's manifesto for Bengal : Sankalp Patra
Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Bengal polls. The manifesto makes many promises for women, farmers, fisherman. It touches upon problem areas of corruption and the lack of adequate healthcare facilities. Read here to know what it says.
Tailpiece
Sex education can no longer be overlooked
A new study has linked sex education with academic success. Sex is taboo, and sex education is never understood for what it is. The fear of social and cultural backlash associated with it is so high that even in places where it is taught, the topic is couched in euphemisms. Read this piece to know why sex education can no longer be overlooked.