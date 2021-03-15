English
Last Updated : March 15, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    In the coming week, markets are expected to be in a consolidative phase, closely monitoring the US bond yields, ahead of the Fed meet and coronavirus situation. On March 15, the market is expected to react to industrial output, which contracted 1.6 percent for January, and CPI inflation that increased to 5.03 percent for February. Read here to find out the 10 key factors that will keep traders busy in the week to follow.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Nationwide bank strike for two days; some services may be affected.
    Laxmi Organic Industries IPO will open for bidding.
    Tomorrow:

    Kalyan Jewellers IPO will open

    Close

  • Assembly Elections

    More candidatures announced

    As we draw closer to the assembly elections in the five states, parties have started releasing their candidate lists in different states. Congress released its list of 86 candidates who will fight this election in Kerala. In West Bengal, BJP released the second list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the elections on March 14. Meanwhile, in Assam, AGP an alliance partner of the ruling BJP-led combine in Assam released its third list of candidates containing 13 names.

  • Economy

    Drastic changes in monetary policy can upset bond market

    Former RBI governor and notes economist Raghuram Rajan says that drastic changes in India's monetary policy framework can upset the bond market as the current system has helped in containing inflation and promoting growth. Read this piece to know everything Rajan said on India's economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Your Money

    Last day to file advance income tax liability

    Income tax rules state that, if your annual estimated income tax in the current financial year is at least Rs 10,000, you have to pay advance income tax in four instalments throughout the year. Your last instalment deadline for income earned in 2020-21 is today. Here is what you need to know.

  • Auto

    Is BMW M340i a good option for India?

    BMW M340i  is the first locally-assembled performance car by BMW. Launched at a price of Rs 62.9 lakh, the Bimmer is nearly Rs 20 lakh cheaper than its closest rival – the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupé. But, what chances does the car stand against its rival, keeping in mind an Indian audience. Read here to find out.

  • Tailpiece

    Football biopics to binge-watch

    Pele, Diego Maradona, Carlos Tevez , Rafinha Alcantara- these movies give rare insights into the lives of football legends who are models to the young and elderly across the world. While the 2020-21 football season is entering the final lap, here is our recommendation on some of the new films on football to watch.

