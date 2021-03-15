Assembly Elections

More candidatures announced

As we draw closer to the assembly elections in the five states, parties have started releasing their candidate lists in different states. Congress released its list of 86 candidates who will fight this election in Kerala. In West Bengal, BJP released the second list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the elections on March 14. Meanwhile, in Assam, AGP an alliance partner of the ruling BJP-led combine in Assam released its third list of candidates containing 13 names.