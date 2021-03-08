Womens Day Special

Some tips for women to manage their money

A study has shown that only 33 percent of women make their own investment decisions against 64 percent of men. This is despite the fact, that women possess several traits that make them better savers and prudent investors. The low numbers, thereby, are a testament that they still depend on their male counterparts when it comes to money. So girls, this Women's Day, take a pledge to be financially independent! You can start by reading this piece on tips to manage your money.