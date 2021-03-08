English
Last Updated : March 08, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    The last week saw markets make a comeback with benchmark indices rising over 2 percent. Improving macro numbers and a strong showing from autos in February lifted sentiment while rising bond yields and weak global cues kept bulls in check. Experts believe in the upcoming week investors should keep a close eye on the US for triggers and oil prices along with economic data points on the domestic front. Read here to find out what other factors should traders keep in mind.

    Buzzing Stocks: IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today: 
    Easy Trip Planners IPO opens
    The second part of Parliament's budget session starts
    Tomorrow:

    Rangoli Tradecomm Ltd IPO opens at Rs 207 a share.

    Close

  • Big Story

    West Bengal Elections

    Addressing a rally in Kolkata, PM Modi slammed the policies of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming," Modi said. Here is everything the Prime Minister said at the rally in West Bengal.

  • Auto

    Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's take on the EV market

    Ola's founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal wishes to disrupt the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by mass producing vehicles. In an interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth, Aggarwal tells that Telsa's entry into the EV market will be a massive positive for the ecosystem. Read the full interview here.

  • Sports

    IPL is back!

    The dates for the new season of the Indian Premier League have been finalised. It will begin, one month from now, on April 9 and end on May 30. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai. This year six cities will host the matches. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Night curfew and weekend lockdowns for Aurangabad

    The district administration of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has re-imposed the night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am, starting March 11. The restrictions will stay in place till April 4.  Additionally, full lockdown will be imposed on the weekends to contain coronavirus spread. Read here to know more.

  • Womens Day Special

    Some tips for women to manage their money

    A study has shown that only 33 percent of women make their own investment decisions against 64 percent of men. This is despite the fact, that women possess several traits that make them better savers and prudent investors. The low numbers, thereby, are a testament that they still depend on their male counterparts when it comes to money. So girls, this Women's Day, take a pledge to be financially independent! You can start by reading this piece on tips to manage your money.

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

