you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 19, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    DMart Shares: Q2 is good, but it is not enough for investors given stock’s pricey valuations

    Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s shares jumped almost 11% on the National Stock Exchange in morning trade on Monday, touching a new 52-week high. Avenue runs the DMart chain of stores. However, the stock gave up all those gains and fell by more than 6 percent later on. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Eid Milad-un-Nabi
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi to inaugurate UP's third airport in Khushinagar

  • Big Story

    Reliance gets NCLT permission to seek creditors’ nod for proposed deal with Future Group


    The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on October 18 allowed Reliance to go ahead with seeking creditors’ nod. Granting Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) the permission, the NCLT set aside objections raised by Amazon terming them as “premature”. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    Banks queue up to offer attractive home loans: Here’s a checklist for borrowers


    Choose a home loan with low-interest rate. It is also important to select a lender with superior post-disbursal services. You can read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook looks to capitalise on India's gaming boom


    India is the third-largest market for Facebook in terms of gameplay sessions, clocking 234 million sessions in the two-month period during July and August 2021, a top executive told Moneycontrol as the social networking giant looks to capitalise on the gaming boom in the country. You can read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Maharashtra extends timing of restaurants, shops

    Maharashtra government on October 18 announced the extension in the timing of restaurants and shops in the state. The state government has also decided to allow amusement parks to open from October 22. This comes a day after Mumbai reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 on October 17 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Chandigarh ranked India’s happiest city to buy a home

    A survey was conducted by United Kingdom-based firm Online Mortgage Advisor, which revealed that five Indian cities including Chandigarh and Chennai are among the top 20 happiest cities in the world for buying a home. Here are the happiest and least happy cities in India for homebuyers.

