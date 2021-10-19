Market Buzz

DMart Shares: Q2 is good, but it is not enough for investors given stock’s pricey valuations

Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s shares jumped almost 11% on the National Stock Exchange in morning trade on Monday, touching a new 52-week high. Avenue runs the DMart chain of stores. However, the stock gave up all those gains and fell by more than 6 percent later on. Read full story here.

Shubhangi Mishra