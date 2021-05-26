MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 26, 2021 / 06:57 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2%

    British brokerage Barclays cut India's FY22 GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.80 percent to 9.2 percent, saying the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections has been deeper than initially expected. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Supermoon, Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse
    Cyclone Yaas will make landfall by noon near Dhamra Port in Odisha
    Tomorrow:
    Sony PS5 pre-orders restart

    Friends: The Reunion will premiere at 12.32 pm IST

  • Big Story

    Cyclone Yaas to make landfall in Odisha

    West Bengal and Odisha have evacuated lakhs of people from vulnerable areas to safety as severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' is nearing the coast and is expected to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district, Odisha on May 26. Neighbouring Jharkhand has also sounded an alert and is preparing for the cyclone's impact. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    India to ban Facebook, Twitter?

    There is a buzz that social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter may face a ban in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had given a three-month deadline to the organisations to accept the new guidelines by May 25, but so far, barring Koo – the Indian version of Twitter -- none have accepted them. But, are they really going to get banned? Click here to find out.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Blockchain 101

    It is practically impossible to go online these days and not see the word blockchain in a tweet or a post. Beyond its basic meaning of a vast database for transactions, what exactly is blockchain and how is it defined? Read this explainer by Rohit Bhaskar to understand better.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Moderna's single-dose vaccine in India likely in 2022

    Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India in 2022 and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer five crore shots in 2021 itself. But, it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Super Moon, Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse together

    The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to occur on May 26. This total lunar eclipse will be extraordinary as it will be a super lunar event as sky gazers will get to see a Super Moon, a red Blood Moon and a lunar eclipse all at once. Read this story to find out how you can view this spectacular event.

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

