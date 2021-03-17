Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies is set to launch its IPO, with the price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101.

Jewelry maker Kalyan Jewellers' IPO is set to close. Also, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moved the Supreme Court on March 15 against the bail granted to actress Rhea Chakraborty by the Bombay High Court. The apex court is set to hear the plea challenging her bail.