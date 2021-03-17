English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 17, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    IPO

    Lender Suryodhay Small Finance Bank, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO)  has got Rs 170.12 crore from 13 anchor investors. The firm is looking to raise around Rs 581 crore from the issue. What lies ahead for the SFB? Read here to find out.

    Buzzing Stocks: Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Datamatics Global Services (Read More)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Gaming firm Nazara Technologies is set to launch its IPO, with the price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101.
    Tomorrow:

    Jewelry maker Kalyan Jewellers' IPO is set to close. Also, The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) moved the Supreme Court on March 15 against the bail granted to actress Rhea Chakraborty by the Bombay High Court. The apex court is set to hear the plea challenging her bail.

    Close

  • Business

    Is Infosys looking to change its hiring patterns?

    Infosys may look at hiring people with Google career certificates in India after testing a similar program in the US, a top executive told Moneycontrol. Will this change the way hiring is set to take place? With, not just Infosys, but also 130 other firms looking to hire people with Google Career Certificates in the US, this could be the new reality for hiring in technology. Read this article to know more.

  • Economy

    What does the Ad Man think?

    Infamous advertising icon  Martin Sorrell expects global economies to roar back to life as they recover from the pandemic over the next two years. Except he's worried about one thing: what comes next? Find the full story here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    Hot on the block: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

    For those who are into the universe of cryptocurrency, the name Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is not strange. However, for the uninitiated, GBTC is the world’s largest digital asset management firm and also the first of its kind to be registered with the US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a reporting company. Curious about how to trade crypto via this platform? Here's all you need to know about it before you start.

  • Tech Tattle

    Google Play reduces service fee to 15%

    Google Play on March 16 announced the reduction in service fee to 15 percent for developers selling in-app digital goods and services. This new rate would be applicable from July 1, 2021. Full details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Polar Bears and Chinese hotels

    A Chinese hotel built around a central polar bear enclosure for the non-stop viewing pleasure of its guests opened on March 12 to immediate condemnation from conservationists. This is why it got criticism for animal cruelty.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.