Last Updated : July 01, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Cryptocurrency

    Why is it such a hassle for many countries to adapt Bitcoin?

    It's been ten years since the first transaction via bitcoin was made. Since then, the digital currency has evolved leaps and bounds. However, despite the viral success of this digital success, many countries are still not open to adopting it as a form of payment. Nilesh Maurya illustrates the various obstacles that stand in its pathway to global recognition, in this piece.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Ahead of the assembly elections in five states, the Centre on June 29 approved the issuance of the 17th tranche of electoral bonds. It is now available.
    Tomorrow:

    Facebook is set to publish its interim compliance report as per IT rules.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    India asks EU to accept Indians vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield


    India has requested European countries to grant exemption to people who have taken Covishield and Covaxin shots -- the first two COVID-19 vaccines that received DGCI's nod for emergency use and are manufactured in the country. In turn, India too will institute a reciprocal policy for the recognition of EU digital certificates, the government said. Read more about this development here.

  • Personal Finance

    Mutual Funds: Why is its reach limited to large cities?


    More than 80 percent of the MF industry's assets comes from large urban centers. In small cities and towns, the interest in mutual funds is less. Jash Kriplani examines why the mutual fund boom has been uneven across India, in this piece.

  • Business

    SpiceJet posts net loss of Rs 235 crore in Q4 of FY21

    Domestic carrier SpiceJet has posted a net loss of Rs 235 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. The airline, similar to other carriers, has been hit due to the stringent travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's everything you need to about its Q4 earnings.

  • Tech Tattle

    Server leak puts student data from Byju's at risk

    An unsecured server at Salesken.ai had put student data from popular learning e-portal Byju's at risk. Information from this server contained student names and classes along with email addresses and phone numbers of parents and teachers. It also contained log chats between parents and staff and teacher's comments on their students, a report reveals. Find more details here.

  • Tailpiece

    Van Gogh's art, in the flesh

    Shoppers and art lovers will soon be able to step into Van Gogh masterpieces projected onto walls and floors in an immersive experience in a Dubai shopping centre. Take a look at this project which is set to depict some of the Dutch painter's finest art pieces in a bid to lure shoppers.

