Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    Betting on crude

    Crude oil has often been described around the world over as black gold and rightly so. When compared to others like precious metals, agri commodities, base metals, crude oil is the most volatile and consequential to everyday trade. Here's everything you need to know to on how to invest and trade in crude oil.

  • Coronavirus Check

    India reaches milestone in COVID-19 testing

  • Big Story

    Narcotics Bureau arrests comedian Bharti Singh and her husband

    In an attempt to curb the use of illegal substances that are prevalent across the Indian entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau continued its investigations. NCB arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachhiya after they accepted to consuming ganja. Full details here.

  • Global Watch

    Modi at G20

    Speaking at the virutal summit of the G20 hosted by Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Modi hinted that the only way to overcome the coronavirus pandemic is with a global effort. He also touched upon the need to have transparency in technology, as well as what India can contribute. Read here to know more about his talk at the global summit.

  • Tech Tattle

    Some of media's biggest players threaten to exit Pakistan

    Media and tech giants like Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook threaten to exit Pakistan after the country granted blanket powers to local regulators to censor digital content. Read here to know why they stand against the imposition of this censorship law.

  • Startup Tales

    ZS announcing the ZS Prize

    Global consulting firm ZS has announced the launch of ZS PRIZE in India to select some of the best ideas and solutions to solve complex healthcare challenges. Here's everything you need to know about it, and how you can apply.

  • Tailpiece

    The complete guide to vintage watches

    If you're a fan of watches, you may have looked into collecting them. But what does it take to master the art of owning an established vintage watch collection? Learn the A-Z of vintage watches in this piece by Murali K Menon.

