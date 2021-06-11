MARKET NEWS

  • Big Story

    Was COWIN data breached? The government says no

    The Health Ministry and security researchers have denied the breach of COVID-19 vaccination data of 150 million Indians, after news of the hack spread on the internet. Read here to know why the government has ruled out the possibility of an attack.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Adjourned bail hearing of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi set to take place at the Dominica High Court.
    Tomorrow:
    Most-awaited Reliance Industries' partly paid-up rights shares are ready to list.

  • Tech Tattle

    Why are experts suggesting that India may not accept G7 digital tax?


    India may not accept the G7’s digital tax proposal that requires multinational tech giants to pay tax in the countries in which they operate because its own equalisation levy would give the country a higher share of their profit. Nisha Poddar explores the expert point of view on this matter in this piece. 

  • World

    Richard Branson vs Jeff Bezos: The race to be the first billionaire in space


    The fight is on between two of the world's heavyweight billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, as both of them attempt to be the first one to be in space. Things began to heat up when Branson's Virgin Galactic planned the flight before the announcement from Jeff Bezos's company. Read all about it in this piece. 

  • Startup Tales

    Cult fit buys Bengaluru-based fitness startup TREAD


    In a bid to expand its hardware-at-home business vertical, Cult.fit has bought Bengaluru-based fitness startup TREAD, which recently developed a smart fitness bike. Read here to know all about this recent development that comes after Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, announced an investment of up to $75 million in CureFit Healthcare Private Limited, the parent of cult.fit.

  • Cryptocurrency

    IMF flags El Salvadore's bitcoin move


    El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) isn't too pleased with the decision. The international body flagged this decision, saying that it sees a number of economic and legal concerns regarding this move. Read all about it in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    Michael Schumacher’s iconic Jordan 191 is up for sale

    Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s first F1 racing car – a stunning Jordan 191, which he drove in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix is up for sale. Read all about how much it is worth and how you could claim it here.

