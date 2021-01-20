MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 20, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    India among top-performing markets in the decade 2010-2020; will the story continue?

    Indian equities remained among the brightest in the decade 2010-2020 and analysts believe India's long-term growth story remains intact. As per brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, India delivered the third-highest return among key global markets after the US and Japan in local currency terms. Read more Buzzing Stocks: Torrent Power, ITC, TVS Motor Company (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today: Indigo paints IPO opens today

    Tomorrow: Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws will hold its first meeting.

  • Big Story

    WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Government questions CEO, asks to withdraw recent changes to privacy policy

    The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying 'any unilateral changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy would not be fair and acceptable'. Read more

  • COVID-19 vaccine tracker

    COVID-19 vaccines safe, concerns about adverse effects seem 'insignificant': Health Ministry

    The apprehensions raised over the side-effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine are "insignificant", the Health Ministry said in a press briefing on January 19. Covaxin and Covishield, the two vaccines approved for emergency use by India, are "safe", the government reiterated. The statement came amidst reports of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) being reported in some parts of the country. Read more

  • Economy

    Budget 2021: Here's how market fared a month ahead of Budget since 2010

    Since the year 2010, Indian equity barometer Sensex has fallen 7 times while gained 4 times in the month ahead of Union Budget. The entire month's performance just before the Budget every year is important as it explains the trend and sentiment of the market ahead of the key policy event. Read more

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy S20 series discontinued following Galaxy S21 series sale announcement

    Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale begins in India on January 29. The Galaxy S21 price in India starts at Rs 69,990 and is available for pre-order. After announcing the Samsung Galaxy S21 series India availability details, the company may have quietly discontinued the Galaxy S20 series. Read more

  • Tailpiece

    India vs Australia | Beyond belief is the Brisbane win

    When the Indian team landed in Brisbane, no one perhaps (except of course the Indian team!) was thinking about a win (as no team had managed it in 33 years at the Gabba and never ever an Asian team). Even a match and series draw would have been a victory. Just like the result of the Sydney Test. Read more

