Last Updated : May 08, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    HDFC Q4 profit rises 8.7%

    HDFC Q4 profit rises 8.7%

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on May 7 reported an 8.7 percent sequential growth in the March quarter profit at Rs 3,180 crore, beating estimates. Net interest income (NII) fell 0.1 percent to Rs 4,065 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,068 crore in the previous quarter. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India-European Union virtual summit
    Lockdown begins in Kerala
    Billionaire Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live
    Tomorrow:
    Curfew begins in Goa
    28 trains, including Shatabdi and Rajdhani, suspended

    Mother’s Day

  • Big Story

    India to produce Russia's Sputnik Light single-shot vaccine

    India will be among the countries producing Russia’s new single-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. Production will begin in the coming months, as per the company’s official Twitter account. Read more about this here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline

    WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept the controversial privacy policy update. The Facebook-owned messaging platform said that not accepting the terms will not lead to the deletion of WhatsApp accounts. Read the full story here.

  • Your Money

    Lesser known insurance policies you can claim

    Usually, we think of tapping the life insurance policy of a deceased, which he/she may have bought in her lifetime. But at times, without our knowing about it, we end up getting free life insurance covers. These are typically called add-on covers in insurance parlance; most of them come absolutely free or with very nominal charges. While the death of a loved one is an irreparable loss, any kind of monetary help could at least help you tide over a tight financial situation you might be in. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Fauci's advice to India

    Speaking exclusively to News18, United States' top public health expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has advised a complete lockdown in India. Dr Fauci argued that a short-term lockdown is necessary to break the ‘chain of transmission’. India has been avoiding a nationwide lockdown to ensure that the economy isn't hurt. But Dr Fauci believes that a timely lockdown would help the economy recover in the long run. Check out the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Looking for post-vax vacay options?

    If you are optimistic—and privileged—enough to be thinking of a post-pandemic/post-vaccine vacation, you might want to check out what Captain Dilip Donde, a retired Indian Naval officer, is up to. In 2019, nine years after he became the first Indian to complete a solo, unassisted circumnavigation of the globe under sail, the Hindustani classical music buff acquired a sailboat and named it Antara, after the second stanza of a composition in a raga. Check out the full story here.

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

