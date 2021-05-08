Your Money

Lesser known insurance policies you can claim

Usually, we think of tapping the life insurance policy of a deceased, which he/she may have bought in her lifetime. But at times, without our knowing about it, we end up getting free life insurance covers. These are typically called add-on covers in insurance parlance; most of them come absolutely free or with very nominal charges. While the death of a loved one is an irreparable loss, any kind of monetary help could at least help you tide over a tight financial situation you might be in. Read the full story here.