Last Updated : March 31, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Upstox to set up shop

    Digital brokerage firm Upstox, backed by veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and marquee US venture capital firm Tiger Global, is exploring options for a public listing in the US market via the increasingly popular SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) route. Read here to know more about Upstox which recently also joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) as an official partner.

    Buzzing stocks: Ramco Cements, Berger Paints and Marico

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Three more Rafale jets are set to arrive in India from France.
    MG is set to debut its electric sportscar Cyberster.
    Tomorrow:

    All Indians above the age of 45 are set to get vaccinated.

    Close

  • Big Story

    India freezes bank accounts of Bytedance

    Indian authorities have blocked bank accounts of ByteDance in the country for alleged tax evasion. Read here to know more about the tense relations between TikTok's parent company and India, after it banned the app from India following a border clash with China.

  • Economy

    What is the AERA Bill?

    In a bid to expedite its asset monetisation plan and for faster development of smaller airports in the country, the Central government - on March 24 - introduced the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Moneycontrol's Yaruqhullah Khan explains what impact this will have on the governments plans to privatise the building on airports in this piece. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    India extends shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccine to 9 months

    India’s drug regulator has allowed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the prescribed six months. Catch the latest updates on the vaccine here. 

  • Auto

    Volkswagen will now be Voltswagen?

    Only in the United States. The German automaker confirmed  it will rename its US operations as “Voltswagen of America” as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles. Read here to know more about this re-branding exercise that will kick off in May.

    Note: It has now been reported that it is nothing but an April Fool stunt.

  • Tailpiece

    US-Mexico: The Border Chronicles

    A new US president promised to dismantle his predecessor’s policies governing asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border. Take a look at what's happening at the US-Mexico border where everyday many people decide whether to cross again or return home.

