Last Updated : December 31, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Experts panel to meet on January 1 to review SII, Bharat Biotech's data

    The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's drug regulator, will be meeting on January 1 to further review the emergency use applications of Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccines. Full details here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    UK becomes became the first nation to approve the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the December 30. 
    Today:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31.

  • Market Buzz

    Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

    Key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,899, followed by 13,816. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,031 and 14,080. Read more here.

    Buzzing stocks: Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors (Read more)

  • Startup Tales

    What is in store for startups in 2021?

    With all the disclaimers that apply to predictions for a year that’s coming after a year of Coronavirus, what is likely to happen in the world of initial public offerings (IPOs). Read about what is in store next year, from the perspective of Jayadevan PK.

  • Tech Tattle

    The most innovative devices of 2020

    In India, we see thousands of new devices launched across categories every year. While most of these devices track ongoing trends. It's only a handful that innovates and offers ground-breaking technology or feature. Take a look at the most innovative designs that had this year.

  • Your Money

    New regulatory changes and your wealth

    Many rules related to banking, personal finance and GST are about to change from 2021. Take a look at this list of all the regulatory changes that may affect the common man's life and finances.

  • Tailpiece

    How much plastic is too much?

    People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit card of plastic a week, a 2019 study by WWF International concluded, mainly in plastic-infused drinking water but also via food like shellfish. This is how much plastic you could be consuming over a period of time.

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

