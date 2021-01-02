MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 02, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Antony Waste Handling's stellar debut

    Antony Waste Handling Cell shares ended the first day of trade at Rs 407.35 on the National Stock Exchange, up 29.32 percent over the issue price, on January 1. Now, what should allotted investors do? Read here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    An expert panel recommended emergency use authorisation "with conditions" for Serum Institute of India's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
    Antony Waste Handling Cell shares ended the first day of trade at Rs 407.35, up 29.32 percent over the issue price.
    Today:
    The Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination dry run.

    PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur's permanent campus.

  • Big Story

    December GST collections hit record

    Goods and Services Tax collections for December rose to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the highest ever since the implementation of the nationwide tax regime in July 2017, the Finance Ministry said. Read the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    SII’s vaccine gets emergency use nod

    An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended emergency use authorisation "with conditions" for Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine, sources said. Click here to read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Amazon forays into TV market

    Amazon has entered the Indian television market by launching its first series of televisions under the AmazonBasics brand. AmazonBasics televisions have been launched in two different sizes. This piece has all the details.

  • Your Money

    Asset allocation strategies that really work

    Abundant liquidity is causing the rise of equity markets worldwide. The prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine too have brought cheer and raised the possibilities of better economic growth. So where should you invest in 2021? You can find the right answer here.

  • Tailpiece

    UK scraps ‘sexist’ tax

    Britain became the latest country to abolish the so-called "tampon tax,” eliminating sales taxes on women's sanitary products. The move was widely praised by women's rights advocates. Read here to know more about the unpopular tax and its connection with Brexit.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

