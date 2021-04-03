English
Specials
Last Updated : April 03, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    March was the season of IPOs

    March was the season of IPOs

    Dalal Street was raining IPOs in March. A total of nine companies listed on the bourses -- NSE and BSE. In total, these companies raised about Rs 6,255 crore. Stocks like MTAR Technologies and Nazara Technologies listed with whopping premiums of 85 percent and 79 percent, respectively. The biggest issue in terms of size was Kalyan Jewellers IPO, which raised Rs 1,175 crore from the primary market. Click here to find out more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Night curfew starts in Maharashtra's Pune
    Tomorrow:

    Indian Army will participate in a military exercise in Bangladesh

    Close

  • Economy

    Unemployment rate in India lowers

    The overall unemployment rate in the country has fallen to 6.52 percent in March, from 6.90 percent the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). However, the urban unemployment rate during the period rose to 7.24 percent from 6.99 percent in February, after seeing two months of decline. Check out the full story here.

  • Your Money

    Govt makes a U-turn on interest rate cuts

    It wasn’t an April Fool’s joke. Barely 12 hours after the government announced a massive cut in small savings rates on March 31, it made a U-turn. The Centre rolled back the cut and reinstated the existing interest rates (those that were fixed for the January-March 2021 quarter). Read this piece to know if you should invest in small saving instruments.

  • Tech Tattle

    Use Google to fact check your news

    In a blog post, Google has jotted down detailed steps that a general user can take to make sure the story they are reading is true. This is even more important in the current situation we find ourselves in, one that is besieged by the threat of the novel coronavirus. Click here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Possibility of lockdown can't be ruled out: Maharashtra CM

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the state on April 2 said he can't comment on a decision of a lockdown yet, but that the possibility is not completely ruled out looking at the surge in COVID-19 cases. Click here to read about everything else he said.

  • Tailpiece

    COVID-19 resurgence sparks fears of another wave of mental health problems

    With COVID-19 cases resurging, restrictions being tightened, a possible lockdown looming, one can't help but feel stuck in time. Read this in-depth piece to understand what effect a spike in COVID-19 cases again, would have on our mental and emotional wellbeing.

