Markets Watch
What's on Fink's Mind?
US-based global investment firm Blackrock's CEO seems to think things are looking up for markets in a coronavirus world. According to Larry Fink, strong support from accommodative central banks across the globe and potentially another large round of fiscal stimulus both in the United States and Europe mean financial markets have more upside than downside. Read here to know why he thinks this is likely.Close
Tech Tattle
New beginnings for OnePlus co-founder?
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei as left the smartphone-maker a day ahead of the anticipated OnePlus 8T launch. Read here to find out what led to the move.
Big Story
Centre allows 20 states to mobilise Rs 68,825 crore
After the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on October 12, saw no consensus among members, the Centre has now made a decision to let 20 states mobilise Rs 68,825 crore. Read here to know more.
Global Watch
Johnson & Johnson pauses trials of its COVID-19
The search for a COVID-19 vaccine continues as American multinational Johnson and Johnson had to pause trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine after a participant in the trial contracted an unexplained illness. Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
$1.1 million dollar maiden funding for Tread
Fitness startup Tread raises $1.1 million dollars in maiden funding from the likes of startup founders like Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Citrus cofounders Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta along with others. Read here to know more about how it plans to utilize this fund.
Tailpiece
Can cowdung reduce radiation from cellphones?
Well, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria seems to think so. The Chairman unveiled a chip created by made of cow dung, which he claims educes radiation from mobile phones and is a safeguard against diseases. Read here to know more about Gausatva Kavach, which is part of a nationwide campaign is meant to promote use of cow dung-based products during festivals.
