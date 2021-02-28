English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : February 28, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What to keep in mind while subscribing to an IPO?

    What to keep in mind while subscribing to an IPO?

    There is always a piqued interest in IPOs. From investors to the layman, everyone wishes to get a bite into the hottest flavours of the season. If you are someone who is still on the fence about this though, read this piece by Nirav Karkera to understand every jargon there is related to IPOs.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    ISRO's PSLV-C51 will launch at 10:24 AM. Primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites will be onboard.
    Civic Polls For 88 Seats In Gujarat's Vadodara
    Tomorrow:

    Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination will begin. People who are above the age of 60 or over 45 with certain health conditions will be able to eligible for vaccination in this round.

    Close

  • Business

    Many livelihoods at stake if Future-Reliance deal falls through

    The deal between Future Group and Reliance has been seeing frequent litigations and multiple roadblocks by Amazon. Future Group and Reliance have ensured that all businesses, including Big Bazaar, EasyDay, Nilgiris, Central, Brand Factory, among others, continue to function so that employees and suppliers do not lose their livelihood, said a statement by PRAHAR. But, if this deal falls through, 11 lakh people might lose their job. Read here to know more.

    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

  • Startup Tales

    How has the industry fared the past week?

    The Startup industry remained rather lively with multiple companies achieving great targets. Zomato, for instance, raised $250 million, ahead of its potential initial public offering. Next up, healthcare technology firm Innovaccer gained the much-coveted unicorn tag with an undisclosed amount of fundraising. Read here to find out which other startups aced their funding game too.

  • Auto

    Everything making noise in the auto industry past week

    The automobile industry has been quite busy. To start off, Tata Motors and Hyundai both launched their seven-seater SUVs. Next, employees of the now-defunct GM car manufacturing plant near Pune rejected the US carmaker's ultimatum. Also, Suzuki Motor Company's 91-year old chairman Osamu Suzuki announced his intention to retire in June. To read all the top stories of the week in the auto industry, click here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    What is the cost of COVID-19 vaccine in a private hospital?

    Private hospitals functioning as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose. The cost has been fixed to allow the private hospitals to recover their expenses, while also prohibiting them from exploiting the beneficiaries. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Why men love bitches?

    Since time immemorial, the word 'bitch' always had a very negative vibe to it and was used for women in the most degrading manner possible. Then, Madonna once said, "I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay." The book 'Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl' by Sherry Argov explores this boss-lady attitude that we see in many women today. Read Shine Anthony's piece to know more about the book.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.