Last Updated : December 23, 2020 / 07:49 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What should investors expect in 2021?

    Largecaps lifted the market to newer highs in January 2020, but COVID-19 spoiled the sentiment across segments and pulled benchmarks as well as broader markets down around 40 percent each from January levels. Take a look at what investors must expect going into 2021.

    Buzzing Stocks: Watch out for HCL Tech, Pidilite, LTI in trade today. Read here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    CBI court pronounced verdict in the Sister Abhaya Case.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Aligarh Muslim University.
    Tomorrow:
    Farmers to celebrate Kisan Diwas amid protests against agriculture reform laws.

    Committee of Creditors likely to meet on December 23 again to evaluate DHFL bidders.

  • Big Story

    Government mulls new national policy to bring down logistics cost by 5 percent

    The government is planning to introduce a new National Logistics Policy to bring down the country's logistics cost by 5 percent over five years. Read all about the plans in this Moneycontrol Exclusive.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to co-develop Covaxin

    Drug developers Ocugen Inc and Bharat Biotech on December 22 announced that they will be co-developing the latter's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States' market. The companies have begun collaborating and will finalise details of the agreement in the next few weeks. Find full details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Future template for Indian education

    A hybrid model of offline and online education will be the ideal template for the future of education. But, where exactly is the mode of education headed in a post-COVID world? Find out in this piece.

  • Your Money

    Thinking about finances in your 30s

    In your 30s, you can afford to aggressively invest in equities. Take a look at this piece by Kayezad E Ajania, where he discusses how to go about financial planning during these stages.

  • Tailpiece

    Wonder Woman delayed?

    The implementation of night curfew in Maharashtra will spell bad news for the box office business of Hollywood venture Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) which is slated to release on December 23 in Indian theatres. Read more about it in this piece.

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

