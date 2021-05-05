MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 05, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    17 FII favourites rose 100-1,000% in FY21; do you own any?

    Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in Indian markets for about Rs 2.7 trillion in FY21 and raised stake consistently in the last four quarters largely in stocks from the small & midcap space. Out of 32 companies in which FIIs raised stake consistently, 11 of them have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 20,000 crore, and the rest belong to the small & midcap space. Read here to find out which ones were those.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Assam's night curfew begins
    Facebook's Oversight board will rule on Trump Ban
    Tomorrow:

    New COVID-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu

    Close

  • Big Story

    IPL's bubble bursts!

    The bio-bubble that IPL players have been living in has now burst with players from across multiple teams testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Keeping this in mind, BCCI has suspended IPL with immediate effect. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple Watch to get glucose level monitoring

    Apple Watch is expected to get major health-related features. According to new reports, future Apple Watch models will get blood pressure and alcohol level monitoring features. The company is also said to introduce glucose level monitoring in 2021. Read here to find out more

  • Auto

    Hyundai AX1 teased ahead of international launch

    Hyundai seems to be entering the micro-SUV segment now. The company just released teasers of the new car codenamed AX1 and while not especially revealing, we get a slight glimpse of the headlamp and a very funky looking tail lamp. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    SII to begin Covovax vaccine's phase 3 trial

    Serum Institute of India (SII) will have its second COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, which is likely to go into phase-3 trial later in May. SII has partnered with Novavax to develop the second coronavirus vaccine. The Data Safety Monitoring Board has reviewed the safety data of the phase-2 trial, which comprised of 200 participants, and has given its recommendation. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Musk wants you to suggest SNL skit ideas

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on May 2 to ask his followers skit ideas for the upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) gig he will be hosting. Musk’s SNL episode will be aired on May 8 and Miley Cyrus will be performing on the show. Read here to know the full story.

