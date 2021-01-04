MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 04, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Bharat Biotech gets license to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

    The Central Licensing authority has issued permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture pharmaceutical formulation of a new drug-- COVAXIN for sale or distribution on January 3. Full details here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Farmers will meet with the Centre to discuss the farm reform laws.
    Tomorrow:
    Xiaomi Mi 10i to launch in India.

    PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Kochi-Manguluru natural gas pipeline.

  • Market Buzz

    What stocks are expected to outshine this year?

    With the benchmarks reaching an all-time high on a daily basis investors are at a crossroads where the market is expensive but the expectations are very high. Take a look at which stocks are expected to outshine in 2021.

    Buzzing stocks today: Tinplate Company, BHEL (Read more)

  • Tech Tattle

    Paid subscriptions for you

    A majority of us choose the 'free' option when it comes to taking subscriptions for various services. The trouble is that most of these free subscriptions offer limited features, which ruin the service's overall experience. Here is a list of paid subscriptions you can choose to keep going into this year.

  • Politics

    Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet

    The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on January 3. Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Rajput were administered the oath of office by MP's Governor Anandiben Patel. Read here to know more about the third expansion of the state cabinet ever since Chouhan took over as the chief minister for the fourth term in March 2020.

  • Coronavirus Impact

    New office space supply drops amid pandemic

    Fresh supply of office space fell 30-35 percent year-on-year in 2020 across major cities mainly on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by property consultants JLL and Savills found. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Getaways for your next vacation

    International travel is unlikely to open anytime soon, and Goa is packed to the gills with tourists, a situation likely to spill over into 2021. Take a look at these secret luxury getaways for your next vacation.

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

