Last Updated : June 09, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Government fixes price cap of key vaccines

    The government on June 8 fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for each dose of Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 at private hospitals. Here's everything you need to know about how much a vaccine is expected and more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Bihar looks to lift lockdown imposed in the state
    Tomorrow:

    An annular solar eclipse is going to occur on Thursday but it will not be visible in India except in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for a few minutes before the sunset.

  • Market Buzz

    Blackstone-backed Sona Comstar may launch Rs 5,500-crore IPO next week


    In what could become the biggest intial public offering in the auto components segment, American private equity giant Blackstone backed auto parts firm Sona Comstar is likely going to raise Rs 5,500 crore sometime next week. Here's everything you need to know.

  • World

    Would you sign up for a jab if you got a joint free?


    Well, that's the bet Washington state is willing to make in order to get people to sign up to get vaccinated. As per this scheme, adults can claim  free marijuana joint when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Read all about it here. 

  • Crypticurrency

    What would Donald Trump do?


    Former President of the United States Donald Trump aired his opinions on cryptocurrency, calling it a scam as he views it as stern competition against the US Dollar. This is why Trump used strong words to describe this digital asset.

  • Business

    How much do the rich pay in taxes?


    The 25 richest Americans including Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk paid relatively little — and sometimes nothing — in federal income taxes between 2014 and 2018, according to an analysis from the news organization ProPublica that was based on a trove of Internal Revenue Service tax data. Read all about it here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Where do the World's Billionaires live?


    According to the Forbes, a quarter of the 2,755 members of the 2021 Forbes World’s Billionaires list live in just 10 cities around the world. With Mumbai making a cut in the top ten, take a look at where Billionaires are choosing to call home in this list. 

