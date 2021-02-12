MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 12, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    SoftBank-backed Delhivery is looking to raise up to $800 million through an initial public offering (IPO) that might value the company at $3.2-4 billion. Find full details here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: DLF, Hindalco and Indian Hotels Company (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today: 
    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), and Voltas will come out with their earnings figures.
    Tomorrow: 

    Lok Sabha is set to sit, however, there will be no question hour.

  • Big Story

    What do NBFCs and Billionaires have in common?

    Shortly after Piramal Group bought the debt-ridden non-banking finance company (NBFC)  Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) earlier this year, Adar Poonawala jumped on the bandwagon with his purchase of Rising Sun Holdings. What about NBFCs attracts such investors? Read this piece by Dinesh Unnikrishnan to find out.

  • Business

    Four-day workweek? This Indian company tried it 4 years ago

    The proposed new labour codes have piqued interest in the four-day working week. In this piece, Ranjitha Ganesan takes a look at Beroe Inc's method and how the change has shaped its operations.

  • Aviation

    Increased cap on airfare: What does this mean for Airlines?

    In a surprise announcement, the government has extended the cap on airline capacity until the end of March. Along with this,  the aviation ministry has also revised the floor and ceiling prices of the fares. While these fare caps have been extended multiple times in the past they have never been revised. Take a look at what this would mean for airline operators in the country in this piece by Ameya Joshi.

  • Coronavirus Check

    It's time to think about waste

    There are several lessons India must learn from the pandemic. But perhaps, the most important one of them all -- introducing reform and implementing better biomedical waste management techniques. In this piece, Shruti Ganapatye brings you the full picture.

  • Tailpiece

    Exclusive interview with Adar Poonawala

    Adar Poonawalla is the man of the moment without a doubt and has started 2021 with a bang. Now, the billionaire businessman has sealed a massive buyout in the shadow banking business just when the sector is emerging from the pangs of a pandemic-induced lockdown. Adar Poonawala sits down with Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan for an exclusive chat on this deal and much more.

