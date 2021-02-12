Aviation

Increased cap on airfare: What does this mean for Airlines?

In a surprise announcement, the government has extended the cap on airline capacity until the end of March. Along with this, the aviation ministry has also revised the floor and ceiling prices of the fares. While these fare caps have been extended multiple times in the past they have never been revised. Take a look at what this would mean for airline operators in the country in this piece by Ameya Joshi.