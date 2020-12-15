PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 15, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting stories to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    India's November retail inflation at 6.93%

    India's retail inflation for November was at  6.93 percent against 7.61 percent in October. Take a look at all the key details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Biggest outages of 2020

    Google users across the globe reported outages for the search engine, YouTube, and other Google services. The outage was only brief, and the services was restored in a little under an hour after the status page reported it. This of course was not the first time a tech major was down globally. Take a look at some of the biggest outages that took place in 2020.

    Close

  • Markets Buzz

    Burger King: King-sized debut

    Quick services restaurant (QSR) chain Burger King India attracted huge buying interest on its listing day as the stock more than doubled on December 14.  The stock opened with a massive premium of 92.3 percent at Rs 115.35 and marched higher to close at the day's high of Rs 138.40 on BSE. Full details here. 

  • Global Watch

    US Government confirms cyberattacks

    On December 14, The US government confirmed  its computer networks had been hit by a cyberattack, as The Washington Post reported at least two departments had been targeted by Russian state hackers. Full details here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Healthcare worker in the US gets COVID-19 vaccine

    US President Donald Trump ,on December 14, tweeted that the first COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country. According to reports from AFP, a nurse in New York was the first to receive the jab. Read the story here. 

  • Politics

    Where does the Congress party stand?

    The tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot is far from over, and both leaders are still vying for control of the state unit. With the election loss, the blame game could worsen the prospects of the Congress in Rajasthan. Read all about it in this piece by Amitabh Tiwari.

  • Tailpiece

    Why the chat room is the new watercooler

    Gone are the days where flirting, bonding, complaining – everything that was supposed to happen around the office water cooler. In this piece, Akshay Sawai writes about how coffee machines, smoking areas, and chat windows have taken their place.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.