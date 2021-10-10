MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 10, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Big Story

    Coal supplies decline in country, states seek reserves for uninterrupted power

    Coal supplies decline in country, states seek reserves for uninterrupted power

    Amid reports of severe power crisis due to a sharp decline in coal supplies in several states, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 9 asked the coal and railway ministry for 20 coal rakes for Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGencos). Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India, China to hold talks to resolve border disputes
    EAM S Jaishankar to embark on three nation tour
    Tomorrow:
    Maharashtra Bandh

    PM Modi will launch Indian Space Association

  • MC Explained

    Air India disinvestment: What the Tatas get & what remains with the govt

    Now that the dust has settled over the government picking the Tata Group as the winning suitor for loss-making state carrier Air India, here's an insider's account of the on the most high-profile disinvestment deal under the Narendra Modi regime.

  • Startup Tales

    From Byju's to Razorpay: These are the top 15 unicorn companies in India

    Analytics platform CB insights has prepared a list of unicorn companies across the world. A "unicorn" is a private company that has a valuation of over $1 billion. Let's take a look at the top 15 startups in India.

  • Your Money

    A ten-year SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these five funds would be worth Rs 45-51 lakh now

    The virtues of investing across cycles can never be overemphasized. Investing a sum of money over a long period of 10 or more years can be quite rewarding. Here are the top five equity funds that delivered the best SIP returns over the past 10 years, according to data from Valueresearch.

  • In Depth

    Pandora Papers and role of offshore banking network, tax havens

    Pandora Papers come at a time when the rich-poor divide across the globe sharpened with COVID-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst. The revelations carry political weight even in countries where leaders are not often held accountable. Read the full in depth story here.

  • Tailpiece

    When you’re not in the wrong but they’re coming at you

    How you cope with unjustified provocation depends on how you deploy your emotional intelligence. Read this week's Healing Space by Gayatri Jayaraman to understand better.

