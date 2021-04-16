MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 16, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Citigroup to shutter retail banking operations in India

    Citibank has begun looking for a buyer for its consumer business in India after it exited the segment as part of a global business strategy in 13 markets. Till the time the sale happens, there will be no impact on existing customers and staff in India, said a Citibank official to Moneycontrol. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    12-hour night curfew in Rajasthan begins
    Tomorrow:

    Fifth phase of polling in West Bengal

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    What mutual funds bought, sold in March

    Mutual funds turned net buyers in equity and equity-oriented schemes for the first time in the last nine months, thanks to the correction in the equity market that started mid-February. Read here to know which Mutual funds were bought and sold in March and if you own any.

  • Tech Tattle

    You can now display your interest on Bumble using badges

    Dating app Bumble now lets you add up to five interest badges that you can choose among a total of 150 to display on your profile. This acts as a quick way to let your potential match know what your likes are. You can also search for people with common interests. Read here to know more.

  • Election 2021

    Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal poll phases to be clubbed

    With COVID-19 cases surging massively, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission (EC) to club the remaining phases of the ongoing West Bengal election. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Impact

    Are non-resident Indians buying or selling properties?

    The resurging COVID-19 pandemic has posed many questions for NRIs who own properties in India or plan to buy one: Has it increased their emotional connect with their home country and prompted them to spend precious dollars in Indian properties? Are they shopping for real estate for investment or to live in? Also, are NRI selling homes because of uncertainties posed by the pandemic? Here is a look at what is happening on the ground.

  • Tailpiece

    TV-owning households have grown in 2018-2020

    India’s television viewership is growing as households owning TV and individuals viewing TV saw growth in 2020. According to BARC, the number of Indian households owning a TV set increased to 210 million in 2020 from 197 million in 2018, an increase of 6.9 percent. Read here to know more.

