Last Updated : December 24, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Robust response to Antony Waste Handling IPO

    Municipal solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell's public offer has received a good response as it was oversubscribed by 15.04 times on December 23, the final day of bidding. What are the company’s long-term growth prospects? Find out here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

  • Big Story

    Setback for India in tax dispute

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin shows promise, says study

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has shown long-term antibody and T-cell memory responses in phase-1 volunteers, and tolerable safety outcomes in the Phase-2 trials, a research paper has said. Read this piece to know why the findings are crucial.

  • Tech Tattle

    Telegram mulls pay-for services

    Encrypted messaging app Telegram will launch pay-for services in 2021, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov said, as the growing company needed "at least a few hundred million dollars per year". Find out more about the tech firm’s latest move to generate funds here.

  • Your Money

    An investment guide for women

    Investing in gold jewellery and fixed deposits may not help women grow their wealth significantly. Based on your risk profile assessment, you can decide how much of your capital should be invested in equity. This piece will help with the basics of equity investing and adopt effective strategies.

  • Tailpiece

    80 years, 80 Porches: A strange passion

    If there were a list of Porsche fans, the name Ottocar J would have to be at the top. With his latest buy, 80-year-old Ottocar has managed to buy a total of 80 Porsches. Read this piece to know more about the Austrian’s strange passion.

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

