Tailpiece

Health workers and their journey to get every single person vaccinated

Fueled by misinformation and mistrust, many residents, particularly in remote areas, believe that COVID-19 vaccines cause impotence, serious side effects and could even kill. Some simply say they don't need the shots because they’re immune to the novel coronavirus. Take a look at these health workers who took the long road to ensure every single person is vaccinated in the remotest parts of Kashmir in this piece.