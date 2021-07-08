MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 08, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • India

    The Big Cabinet Rejig

    The mega reboot of the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to now follow a new maxim of 'Maximum Government, Maximum Governance and Maximum Representation' with all hands brought on deck to handle the twin challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown-battered economy, rewarding the performers and sending a message down the ranks to not land in controversies. Aman Sharma brings you the full details in this story.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Air India will look to commence its property sale in a bid to raise Rs 270 crore, check details here.
    Tomorrow:

    Delhi High Court will hear a plea regarding calculation of marks of 10th standard CBSE exams.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato all set for its IPO

    Food delivery giant Zomato will hit Dalal Street, with its initial public offering on July 14, as per its red herring prospectus. The company is planning to raise Rs 9,375 crore through its IPO which comprises fresh issuance of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by shareholder InfoEdge. Read more about it here.

  • Tech Tattle

    How India's PUBG alternative could drive e-sports revenues

    PUB-G is back. Well, not exactly. The famous battle royale game has returned to the country in its brand new avatar Battlegrounds India. Maryam Farooqui explores how the return of the popular game under this new identity could give a similar boost as PUBG to in-app revenues in India, in this piece.

  • Entertainment

    Actor Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, born as Mohammed Yousuf Khan, passed away on July 7 due to a prolonged illness. He was 98 years old. Tributes poured in as the actor is loved and respected across the world. See a few of these tributes here.

  • Cryptocurrency

    Indian crypto markets swept up in a bear wave

    Indian cryptocurrency trading platforms -- including WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX -- are now experiencing a lull after a historic bull run in the first half of 2021. What are the factors that led to this? Find out here.

  • Tailpiece

    Health workers and their journey to get every single person vaccinated

    Fueled by misinformation and mistrust, many residents, particularly in remote areas, believe that COVID-19 vaccines cause impotence, serious side effects and could even kill. Some simply say they don't need the shots because they’re immune to the novel coronavirus. Take a look at these health workers who took the long road to ensure every single person is vaccinated in the remotest parts of Kashmir in this piece.

