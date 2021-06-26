Tech Tattle

From daughter of Punjabi immigrants to Vimeo, this is the Anjali Sud's story

It's rare to see a female CEO ring the Nasdaq stock opening market bell. It's rarer still when she is of Indian origin and does it minutes after cradling a 2.5 year old baby in her arms. Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth sits down with Anjali Sud, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of video making platform Vimeo in this interview.