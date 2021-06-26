MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 26, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    API Holdings announces its acquiring Thyrocare

    In a first of its kind, an unlisted startup eyeing an IPO has acquired a listed company. PharmEasy’s API Holdings has announced the acquisition of Thyrocare. Dr Velumani will exit Thyrocare completely but will invest in API Holdings as part of the larger deal. Read all about it in this Moneycontrol Exclusive. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Puducherry Cabinet swearing-in-ceremony is to be held.
    Tomorrow:

    The Securities Appellate Tribunal is set to pass its order in the matter of Franklin Templeton’s plea challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s directive.

    Close

  • Banking

    Central Bank extends Directions imposed on PMC Bank till December 31

    Adding on to the ongoing saga around Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank), the The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  said it has extended the directions earlier imposed on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) till December 31. This decision, it said, comes after taking into account the time required for the completion of various activities involved in the process. What's next? Find out here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    How AR Rahman's song got IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter account locked

    Copyright violations. That's what got Union IT Minister of India Ravi Shankar Prasad's twitter account blocked on June 25. Swathi Moorthy takes you through how music composer AR Rahman's iconic soundtrack got his Twitter account locked, leading to a fresh spat between the Government of India and Twitter over adherence to the country's new IT rules in this piece.

  • Real Estate

    Karnataka government announces 50% property tax waiver for hospitality sector

    In an attempt to support the tourism sector that has been impacted by COVID-19, the Karnataka government on June 25 decided to halve the property tax for hotels, resorts, restaurants and entertainment parks for the current financial year. Read all about this recent development here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    From daughter of Punjabi immigrants to Vimeo, this is the Anjali Sud's story

    It's rare to see a female CEO ring the Nasdaq stock opening market bell. It's rarer still when she is of Indian origin and does it minutes after cradling a 2.5 year old baby in her arms. Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth sits down with Anjali Sud, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of video making platform Vimeo in this interview. 

  • Tailpiece

    Rembrandt, now in AI

    One of Rembrandt van Rijn's biggest paintings just got slightly bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. Take a look at it here.

