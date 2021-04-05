English
Last Updated : April 05, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Business

    What's happening at Everstone Group?

    In recent times, the domestic legal circles have witnessed a churn when it comes to executives working in law firms and corporates. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan takes you through the latest updates regarding a key legal at Everstone Group.

  • Watch Out

    Upcoming events


    Today:
    The Indian Railways will start 71 unreserved train services for safe and comfortable travel for the passengers.
    Tomorrow:

    The Bhartiya Janata Party will look to commemorate its foundation day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda will address party workers.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Maharashtra imposes new COVID-19 guidelines

    In the wake of Maharashtra touching 11,000 cases of COVID-19 in a day, CM Uddhav Thackeray-led state government - on April 4 - imposed new curbs to control the transmission rate of the contagion. Take a look at the full list of what is allowed and not allowed in the state here. 

  • Real Estate

    Stamp duty and its impact on real estate in Maharashtra

    During the period between September 2020 to March 2021, the Maharashtra government decided to extend the stamp duty waiver on property registrations. As a result, housing  housing registrations saw a sharp uptick with the number in December 2020 and March 2021, setting new records as home buyers rushed to avail the benefit of lower stamp duty payment. In this piece, Vishal Bhargava how Mumbai real estate is now seeing a slowdown post the imposition of the stamp duty hike.

  • Politics

    Is Modi god or super human, asks Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on April 4, wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "god or a superhuman" to have made claims of a BJP triumph in the assembly elections, six phases of which still remain. Read about the state of election-bound West Bengal here.

  • PSU Banks

    PSU banks may have to take Rs 2,000 crore hit

    Public sector banks may have to bear a burden of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore arising due to a recent Supreme Court judgement on the waiver of compound interest on all loan accounts which opted for moratorium during March-August 2020, sources said. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Here is how Gujarat is incentivising citizens to get vaccinated

    People in Gujarat’s Rajkot area are receiving freebies to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. Take a look at how Goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot is offering gold nose pins to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp soon after the vaccination drive was opened up for anyone above the age of 45 years.

