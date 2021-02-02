Just as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget that is being seen as growth-oriented and balanced, Dalal Street responded promptly with a thumbs up. The Sensex rallied 2,300 points, or 5 percent, to 48,600.61 and Nifty gained 646.60 points, or 4.74 percent, at 14,281.20 in today's session, marking this as the best performance by the stock market on a Budget Day since 1999. Full details here.
Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha.
While Budget 2021 has made several strides in other departments, in the personal income realm things remain unchanged. Take a look at these top 10 announcements that can affect your personal finances.
Healthcare
A bigger pocket for healthcare?
Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a budget outlay of Rs 223,846 crore for health and wellbeing in the Budget 2021. This was an increase of 137 percent compared to the outlay on healthcare was Rs 94,452 crore in 2020. Will this match the needs of the nation amid a coronavirus pandemic? Find out in this piece by Viswanath Pilla.
Auto
How the Budget affects cars you own
While the government has been contemplating the rolling out of a Vehicle Scrappage Policy for a while, in her speech the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the government intends to test-drive the policy by making it a voluntary endeavor before making it mandatory. In this piece, Parth Charan takes you through what it means and whether it is even feasible.
Infrastructure
Infrastructure building, increasing health sector capex to have multiplier effect
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview to Network18, said the government is focusing on infrastructure building and increasing capital expenditure in the health sector as these segments have a multiplier effect on the economy. (Read here)
World
Ang San Suu Kyi detained again
Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest in the struggle to bring democracy to Myanmar, has been detained along with other leaders of her political party in a military coup. Full details here.