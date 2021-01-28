MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 28, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Union Budget

    Is defense still a priority?

    Is defense still a priority?

    There is no doubt that Budget 2021 will be crucial, especially going into a post-pandemic India. However, the defence budget could be the government's tool to promote in-country manufacturing, jobs and exports to help the ailing economy. Gaurav Mehdiratta answers all your questions about defense spending in this piece. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Indigo Paints will look to announce allotments for its IPO.
    Tomorrow:

    The Economic Survey will look to be tabled.

    Close

  • Your Money

    All you need to know about cryptocurrency

    Everyone's talking about it. Bitcoin is becoming popular by the day. It has captured the imagination of many young investors and millennials. But, how much do we know about it, and how does the universe of cryptocurrency work? Find out in this piece by Kayezad E Adajania & Hiral Thanawala.

  • Industry

    When Aditya Birla met Sabyasachi

    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has entered a strategic partnership with India’s largest designer brand Sabyasachi. The two have signed a definitive agreement where ABFRL will buy 51 percent stake in the brand. Full details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Pei shows the world Nothing

    Carl Pei, who is most synonymous with founding OnePlus, unveiled to the world his latest venture since parting ways with the smartphone brand. Pei's 'Nothing' will focus on creating products that blend in with lives of users invisibly. Read here to know more about it.

  • World

    Pelosi bets on Musk, at what cost?

    Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representative and California representative,  has purchased 25 call options of Tesla Inc. The purchase has come under the radar of the public eye as it stands to benefit from the new Joe Biden administration. Read here to know why.

  • Auto

    Looking to buy a car?

    The modern car buyer is spoilt for choice with plenty of safe, reliable, and well-equipped options in the market. If you are looking to buy a car this time around, take a look at this list by Parth Charan to help you reach a decision.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.