What's the secret behind Britannia's 23% Q2 profit?
While most firms faced the brunt of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, biscuit maker Britannia saw its Q2 profit jump 23 percent on the back of demand for biscuits. Read here to know more about the strategy that led to its massive 117 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 2020.
Tech Tattle
'Hey Google, let's drive'
Big Story
Mukesh Ambani says India is ready for green energy
Speaking at the virtual launch of 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh's Autobiography, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani said that India is perfectly placed to embrace cleaner sources of energy. Read here to know the full range of topics he touched upon at the launch ranging from his relationship with NK Singh to clean energy.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Your Money
Credit cards via Paytm?
Paytm said that it would issue two million cards to customers in partnership with various card issuers. Read here to know more about this "Next Generation" credit card, which includes insurance protection against fraudulent transactions, a personalised spend analyser, as well as instant one-touch services for changing of security pin, blocking the card, and updating address.
Coronavirus Update
Harsh Vardhan says India will have 40,000 active cases by February
If COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says that India could have 40,000 active cases by as early as February. Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
How Aatmanirbhar Bharat is giving a fresh push to sporting goods
There is no doubt that the government's push towards creating an environment conducive for spurring entrepreneurial activities in the country has gained ground in the last few months. Read here to know more about how Rane, founder of Capapie Sports Equipments, is finding ground amidst the pandemic to supply goods not just to Indian shooters, but several stars in the discipline worldwide.
Tailpiece
The Tiffin Man of Kashmir
It wasn't long before 29-year-old Rayeez Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, set up his dream venture: a tiffin service. Read here to know more about Tiffin Aaw, which delivers healthy, home-cooked meals to fellow Kashmiris.