Mukesh Ambani says India is ready for green energy

Speaking at the virtual launch of 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh's Autobiography, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani said that India is perfectly placed to embrace cleaner sources of energy. Read here to know the full range of topics he touched upon at the launch ranging from his relationship with NK Singh to clean energy.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.