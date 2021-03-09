English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : March 09, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    BPCL launches block deal to raise Rs 3,700 crore

    BPCL launches block deal to raise Rs 3,700 crore

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) launched a block deal on March 8 to sell up to 4 percent of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore. According to the term sheet of the deal, reviewed by CNBC Awaaz, it has set a floor price of Rs 435 per share for the proposed transaction. What's ahead for BPCL? Read here to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The Parliament would function as per the pre-COVID-19 timings. Both the Houses would convene at 11 am, and the proceedings would continue till 6 pm under routine circumstances.
    Tomorrow:

    Edelweiss Asset Management Company has launched a new fund offer(NFO) of Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026. It will open on March 10 and close on March 16.

    Close

  • Big Story

    What is happening with OYO and Zo rooms?

    In a move that nobody expected, the arbitrator appointed by the Supreme Court gave an order in favour of Zo Rooms on the basis of circumstantial occurrences. Zo Rooms is now entitled to seven percent of fully-diluted shareholding of OYO, including preferred and equity shares. Full story here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    How did receiving an award get Xiaomi blacklisted?

    Chinese OEM Xiaomi was blacklisted in the United States because of an award that its founder Lei Jun received. Jun got a title, "Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics" two years ago in 2019 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China. Read here to know how this award, coupled with its plans for advanced technology like 5G, was enough to keep them off American shores.

  • World

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up with Oprah

    In an interview aired on March 7, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described the intense pressure that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide and losing royal protection. The interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they quit royal duties. Read here to know some of the key takeaways from this bombshell interview.

  • Economy

    Three female gig workers on what their job means to them

    There is no doubt that India is home to the highest numbers of gig workers in the world. This is largely due to a boom in the consumer-internet economy. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay and Chandra R Srikanth bring you three stories of women in the sector.

  • Tailpiece

    Unconscious bias women face in finance

    The struggles faced by female entrepreneurs who look to raise funds for their businesses is well-documented. In fact, unconscious biases against women investors when they go to raise money from limited partners or meet entrepreneurs for their pitch sessions are quite rampant, sources have told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more about this phenomenon occurring at time when the representation of women in the investment ecosystem continues to be minuscule when compared to their male counterparts.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.