Last Updated : April 07, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    What is happening with Bitcoin?

    While Sensex and the Nifty made some impressive double-digit gains in the financial year 2020-21, it was completely overshadowed by the impressive gains Bitcoin made. The cryptocurrency surged 816 percent in FY21, from $6,412.5 on March 31, 2020 to $58,763.7 on March 31, 2021, data available with investing.com show. Should you add crypto to your portfolio? Read here to find out.

  • Economy

    Economy well-poised to deal with second COVID-19 wave


    While data points like GST, housing and vehicle sales indicate that the economy is still on a strong path to recovery, industrial production and manufacturing sentiment numbers show that there is still a cause of concern. In this piece, Subhayan Chakraborty and Arup Roychoudary observe this trend using some key high-frequency data.


  • Coronavirus Check

    No vaccine shortage in India


    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on April 6 that there was no COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of the country and that the government was providing required quantities all over India. Assuring the country, the minister said the government would continually replenish the vaccine stock and exhorted the states to vaccinate the prioritized groups in a mission mode. Catch full details here. 

  • Policy

    NV Ramana is the new Chief Justice of India

    President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 6, appointed Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI), accepting the recommendation made by his predecessor SA Bobde, who is due to retire on April 23. In this piece, Gulam Jeelani takes you through everything you need to know about Ramana who has been appointed to this historic post.

  • Tech Tattle

    ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case

    An Indian court, on April 6, said China's ByteDance must deposit around $11 million that federal authorities believe the company owes in an alleged case of tax evasion. Read here to know more about how this comes as a set back to the Tik-Tok parent company which wanted to unblock its bank accounts to pay salaries.

  • World

    Where does IMF see India heading?

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, stronger than that of China. Read here to why IMF sees India as the only major economy to have a positive growth rate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tailpiece

    Election amid pandemic

    On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections, all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on April 6.  Take a look at how the elections in these territories unfolded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

