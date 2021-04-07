Policy

NV Ramana is the new Chief Justice of India

President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 6, appointed Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI), accepting the recommendation made by his predecessor SA Bobde, who is due to retire on April 23. In this piece, Gulam Jeelani takes you through everything you need to know about Ramana who has been appointed to this historic post.