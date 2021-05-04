Market Buzz

New investors on the rise

During the lockdown of FY21, a record number of demat accounts were opened. Retail investors have now experienced the ease and efficiency with which anyone can trade in the stock markets. People used this time to enhance their financial knowledge and diversify their portfolio. Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO at Upstox, believes this phenomenon is here to stay. Read his interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar here.