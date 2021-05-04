MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 04, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    New investors on the rise

    During the lockdown of FY21, a record number of demat accounts were opened. Retail investors have now experienced the ease and efficiency with which anyone can trade in the stock markets. People used this time to enhance their financial knowledge and diversify their portfolio. Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO at Upstox, believes this phenomenon is here to stay. Read his interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Additional COVID-19 restrictions come into force in Chandigarh
    Stricter COVID-19 curbs in Kerala
    Tomorrow:

    Mamata Banerjee will take oath as West Bengal chief minister once again

    Close

  • Big Story

    Bill, Melinda Gates getting divorced

    Bill and Melinda Gates said on May 3 that they were getting divorced but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Read the full story here.

  • Business

    RBI imposes penalty on ICICI Bank

    The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for certain rule violations. The penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI on ‘Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks’, the central bank said in a release. Read here to know more.

  • Auto

    Kia may soon launch EVs in India

    Just a few days ago, Kia brought us the updated Sonet and Seltos SUVs and also announced that a new car will be coming to the Indian market sometime next year. However, the company is now looking at bringing in an electric car to India. Read here for the full story.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 is exposing global vaccine inequality

    Vaccines are our best shot against COVID-19. While many nations are successfully lowering death counts and new cases through fast vaccination programmes, logistics and financial problems continue to plague others, undermining efforts to end the pandemic. Hoarding of vaccines by wealthier countries could impede the global war against the virus. Read here to understand further.

  • Tailpiece

    Billie Eilish on British Vogue cover

    Teen music sensation Billie Eilish, who has often been spotted in baggy clothes in public, graced the latest cover of British Vogue with a homage to old Hollywood. The 19-year-old singer who has been vocal about how her fame and body image struggles once again sparked a conversation about the sexualisation of women's bodies in pop culture. Read the full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

