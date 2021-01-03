Watch Out

Take a look at these key events



Yesterday:

Bitcoin has gained more than 300 percent or $21,753 in 2020. It reached new heights with the price soaring over the $30,000-mark.

Also, the Indian regulator's expert panel on COVID-19 agreed to push for the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate.

Today:

Flybig, India's newest airline is set to begin operations.

Also, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is likely to be expanded for the third time.