Last Updated : January 03, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    SEC says speed up process to consider COVID-19 vaccines

    The Subject Expert Committee on January 2 recommended that the process to consider indigenous vaccines being developed be sped up. These include vaccine candidates by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Cadila Healthcare. Full details here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Yesterday:
    Bitcoin has gained more than 300 percent or $21,753 in 2020. It reached new heights with the price soaring over the $30,000-mark.
    Also, the Indian regulator's expert panel on COVID-19 agreed to push for the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate.
    Today:
    Flybig, India's newest airline is set to begin operations.

    Also, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is likely to be expanded for the third time.

  • Markets Buzz

    What's happening in world markets?

    The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, after US President Donald Trump barred US investments in Chinese firms last month. Here's everything you need to know about the move.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine commences

    Dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination was being held at 259 sites in 116 districts across India on January 2. Take a look at this mock drill that was conducted to understand if there would be any gaps or potential bottlenecks during the actual conduct of the vaccination exercise.

  • Tech Tattle

    Desi Alexa and Google Home?

    The government has invited bids for the development of an indigenous chat bot or voice assistance application like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant to deliver e-governance services to the public. Click here to read more about this.

  • New Year Eve's effect

    Over 1.4 billion WhatsApp calls exchanged on New Year’s Eve

    With more families staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, messaging application WhatsApp set a new record as it saw a 50 percent rise in the number of calls made using its services on New Year’s Eve in 2020 as compared to 2019. Click here to read more.

  • Tailpiece

    What street food means to Indian culture

    The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many things including India's street food industry. Vendors of these snacks are among the communities and economic units worst-hit by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns. Click here to read more about the relationship between street food vendors and Indian culture.

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #MC essentials

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

