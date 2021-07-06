Market Buzz

What is happening in the world of IPOs?

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has given its formal nod to let food aggregator Zomato float its initial public offer (IPO). What does this mean for this Ant Group-backed firm? Tarun Sharma brings you everything you need to know about the IPO in this piece.

Akanksha Sarma