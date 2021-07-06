MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 06, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What is happening in the world of IPOs?

    The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has given its formal nod to let food aggregator Zomato float its initial public offer (IPO). What does this mean for this Ant Group-backed firm?  Tarun Sharma brings you everything you need to know about the IPO in this piece. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    AAI body to launch nationwide protest against reduced allowance due to COVID-19.
    Tomorrow:

    Specialty chemicals manufacturer Clean Science and Technology set to open its initial public offering for bidding.

  • India

    Activist Stan Swamy passes away at 84


    Eighty-four-year old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who was in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, died on July 5 ahead of his bail hearing in Bombay High Court. Gulam Jeelani traces his life in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    The Internet and its power to unite


    While communities as a construct have been around forever, thanks to the Internet, they are now more niche and widespread. In this piece, Nisha Ramchandani takes a look at how Internet communities can become the next big thing in commerce as creators can directly reach their audience bound together by a strong sense of community.

  • Business

    Jeff Bezos hands over reigns of Amazon to Andy Jass


    Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world’s most powerful corporations as he prepares to blast off into uncharted territories. What comes next for the ex-Amazon CEO now as Andy Jass takes over? Watch here. 

  • Entertainment

    Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return


    As workers give a final polish to the windows of the Palais de Festivals, there is no sign that this temple of world cinema was lined with hospital beds early in the pandemic, or used as a 'vaccinodrome' earlier in 2021. Read all about Cannes revival here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Who reigns supreme on Instagram?

    Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped Instagram’s annual rich list of celebrities who are earning the most from a sponsored post. According to the UK-based social media management company, Hopper HQ, Juventus star Ronaldo command $1.6 million to endorse any product on social media. Find out the top ten celebrities who bank the most from this social media platform here.

