The Internet and its power to unite
While communities as a construct have been around forever, thanks to the Internet, they are now more niche and widespread. In this piece, Nisha Ramchandani takes a look at how Internet communities can become the next big thing in commerce as creators can directly reach their audience bound together by a strong sense of community.
Business
Jeff Bezos hands over reigns of Amazon to Andy Jass
Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world’s most powerful corporations as he prepares to blast off into uncharted territories. What comes next for the ex-Amazon CEO now as Andy Jass takes over? Watch here.
Entertainment
Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return
As workers give a final polish to the windows of the Palais de Festivals, there is no sign that this temple of world cinema was lined with hospital beds early in the pandemic, or used as a 'vaccinodrome' earlier in 2021. Read all about Cannes revival here.
Tailpiece
Who reigns supreme on Instagram?
Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped Instagram’s annual rich list of celebrities who are earning the most from a sponsored post. According to the UK-based social media management company, Hopper HQ, Juventus star Ronaldo command $1.6 million to endorse any product on social media. Find out the top ten celebrities who bank the most from this social media platform here.