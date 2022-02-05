MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 05, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Retail investors flex $19-billion buying power

      Retail investors have emerged as a major cohort in India’s $3-trillion stock market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their immense buying power in the last year has dwarfed goliaths like domestic and foreign institutional investors. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Narendra Modi to unveil ‘Statue of equality’ in Hyderabad.
      SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results.
      Karnataka’s gyms, cinema halls can operate at full capacity from today.
      Tomorrow:
      Congress to announce its CM face for Punjab assembly elections.

      BJP to release poll manifesto for Goa.

    • Big story

      BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover's tell-all interview  

      Troubles are mounting for BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover even as he claims that he is the victim of alleged conspiracies, and allegations against him are in fact fake. Read this interview with Grover to know more.

    • Coronavirus Check

      Government mulls new vaccines

      The government may include two vaccines in its immunisation drive that are currently meant for emergency use — Corbevax and Covovax — as it likely starts jabbing 12-14-year-olds against coronavirus from March. Here are the details.

    • Your Money

      Why a critical illnesses policy is imperative

      Serious diseases such as cancer entail huge treatment expenses that can jeopardise your financial future. A critical illness cover can supplement your regular health insurance policy and pay for expenses beyond hospitalisation bills. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Jio Platforms invests $15 million in tech startup

       Jio Platforms announced a $15-million investment into US-based deep tech startup Two Platforms. The startup focuses on building interactive and immersional AI. Read this report for details.

    • Tailpiece

      Meteorologist's weather report goes viral

      A weather broadcaster and meteorologist from Wisconsin in the US has gone viral on social media after she did her daily on-air forecast with her infant daughter in her arms. Rebecca Schuld is employed at CBS 58 and has been working from her home in Milwaukee amid the pandemic. Read here.

