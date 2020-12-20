MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : December 20, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Apple puts Winstron on probation

    Apple has put Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp on probation while it investigates the issues which occurred at the supplier’s Narasapura facility. In a statement, the iPhone-maker said that it has hired independent auditors, who along with Apple employees, are working around the clock to investigate the issue. Full details of the story here.

  • Markets Buzz

    Antony Waste Handling Cell: Should you buy?

    Antony Waste Handling Cell, the second largest player in the Indian municipal solid waste management industry, will open its public issue on December 21. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the issue's opening.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How does Moderna's vaccine stack up against Pfizer's?

    United States regulators authorized Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on December 18, a week after granting the first US authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus shot. Take a look at how the two candidates compare against each other.

  • Global Watch

    Vaccine can turn people into crocodiles: Brazilian President Bolsonaro

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines. According to him, the path-breaking candidates developed by the likes of Pfizer-BioNTech can turn people into crocodiles. Read here to find out why the president said that he will not get vaccinated after a vaccine is certified by Brazil's regulatory agency Anvisa.

  • Tech Tattle

    Who's reigning YouTube

    Forbes listed out the top-earning YouTube stars of 2020, with an estimated total earning of over $200 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020. Take a look at who it named as the highest paid YouTube stars for this year.

  • Politics

    Mamata’s only concern is making nephew Abhishek Banerjee next Bengal CM: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 19 that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be “all alone” by the time the state goes to polls in 2021.Click here to read more about the developments.

  • Tailpiece

    IKEA is in Navi Mumbai!

    IKEA, world’s largest furniture retailer opened its store in Navi Mumbai on December 18, while following precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Peep inside the Navi Mumbai store, which is the first big format store in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

