Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 07:07 AM IST

Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Government bans 43 more apps

    Government bans 43 more apps

    As a part of its crackdown on apps that engage "in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government of India has banned 43 more apps of Chinese origin. Learn more about some of the companies behind these apps.

  • Market Buzz

    Indian peppers hit a spicy roadblock in East Asia

    Indian black-pepper growers, mainly based in Kerala and Karnataka, are concerned over cheap imports finding their way into the country, mostly through free trade agreements (FTAs) but through illegal routes as well. Read here to know about why imports from Vietnam through Nepal and Sri Lanka have emerged as concerns as violations continue to ensue.

  • Your Money

    Choosing the right hybrid fund

    It can be difficult to make a decision especially during a time when stock markets have charged ahead and worry about volatility is in the air. The most common advice for most conservative or moderate risk investors is to switch to hybrid funds. This is because equity-debt blend helps keep returns afloat across equity and debt market cycles. Learn more about which type of hybrid fund is best suited to your investment interests here. 

  • Global Watch

    US Election 2020: Transition set to begin

    Following President Donald Trump's acceptance that the transition of the presidency should begin, President-Elect Joe Biden issued a statement that called to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonise one another. Full details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    PUBG's back! (Almost)

    PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India is all but certain as PUBG India Private Limited has been officially registered as a company. It is an Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation that owns PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG Mobile, and the upcoming Indian version of the game, titled ‘PUBG Mobile India’. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Three senior execs leave BharatPe

    Three senior executives of fintech startup BharatPe, which aggregates QR codes for offline stores, have left the company. The execs blame the startup’s aggressive work culture and lack of decision-making authority as reasons for their exit, people familiar with the matter said. Find details of their departure here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Saurav Ganguly's piece of wisdom

    During the announcement of his brand association with Livinguard face masks on November 24, Ganguly reiterated the risk of COVID-19 by giving the example of his kindred soul. Take a look at why.

tags #MC essentials

